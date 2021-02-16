Amber Alert canceled in Florida after girl found safe

February 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 6:15 PM

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 1-year-old girl has been canceled, and the child is safe.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day they were searching for a stolen vehicle that had a 1-year-old girl inside, prompting the Amber Alert.

The sheriff's office said a 2018 silver Volkswagen SUV, was stolen from the driveway of a home just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico, Florida.

The sheriff's office said the baby was sleeping in the backseat when the vehicle was stolen.

FDLE tweeted just before 6 p.m. that the child, Tinnley Sage West, was found safe. No other details were immediately available.

