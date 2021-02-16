Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk to be held virtually

This year the Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk will be slightly different due to COVID-19.
A fully virtual event will happen on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Autism Speaks is giving participants a choice on how they want to come together as a community and raise funds for people with autism.
Participants are encouraged to walk 1.54 miles with their friends and family or get together with their team to celebrate locally while maintaining safe social distancing recommendations.
Or they can come up with a new way to raise awareness about the walk. The Autism Speaks Walk website offers such suggestions as a neighborhood car parade of your own, a community scavenger hunt, sidewalk chalk art installation, or online bingo.
You can register for the walk, donate, and find out more information at their website.
