Commissioner raises concerns about plan to clear-up vaccine waiting list

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County sent the email campaign only to the 60,000 people on the Department of Health-Palm Beach County waitlist from whom we have not heard anything. Those individuals who completed an appointment request with the Health Care District are still in our virtual waiting room. Currently, the Health Care District is in the process of reviewing the thousands of responses received from the email campaign to determine remaining interest. The plan is to remove the names of individuals on the DOH waitlist who respond that they do not want the Health Care District to provide them with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal is to maintain the integrity of what is a complex process.