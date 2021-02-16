Elizabeth Smart speaking at virtual fundraiser to help local victims of abuse

Elizabeth Smart made national headlines when she was kidnapped and held captive for months. Now, she has become an advocate for change.
Smart will headline a free virtual event called "No Excuse for Abuse" on Tuesday.
The virtual event will be hosted by Ferd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service at 7 p.m.
Event attendees will also hear from leaders of a teen dating abuse and bullying prevention program.
The money raised will help community members from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach suffering from abuse.
To register online, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021