'Good Night's Sleep Initiative' helping reduce homelessness

A program that began a few years ago in Palm Beach County continues its work to reduce the number of people who are homeless.
Gulfstream Goodwill's "Good Night's Sleep Initiative" is helping get people off the streets who are homeless and placed in a home.
"I became homeless three years ago due to medical conditions," said Daniel Perry, a Gulfstream Goodwill client.
Perry said he saved a picture that shows him when he was homeless sleeping on a cardboard box.
"I went from sleeping on a piece of cardboard in a cubby hole at a business I shouldn't be at to sleeping in a nice comfortable bed," Perry said.
Perry said Gulfstream helped him turn his life around.
"Gulfstream Goodwill through HUD funding does permanent support of housing, and that's just one of over 30 programs we have, and GL Homes helps provide a start-up kit," said Susie Puhl of Gulfstream Goodwill.
Perry received a special delivery Tuesday morning of household items as part of the "Good Night's Sleep Initiative."
"For Daniel and for all others who have experienced homelessness, we are just trying to give them a leg up so that they can have a successful and productive life and transition back into society," said Sarah Alsofrom, the director of community relations at GL Homes.
Perry said he is able to stay focused on his daily goals by posting encouraging statements on the front door of his apartment.
As he looks forward to a brighter future, Puhl said there's still more people to help.
"There are hundreds on the waiting list. I see people all of the time when I walk into parks," Puhl said.
"It's so hard to put into words. It's incredible. … It's a humbling, amazing feeling," Perry said.
Scripps Only Content 2021