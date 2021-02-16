Hobe Sound man on drugs barricaded for hours inside home surrenders to deputies

A Hobe Sound man armed with a knife surrended to deputies after barricading himself for hours inside his home, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred Monday evening at a mobile home on SE Eagle Avenue.
Deputies said the man was on drugs and threatened to harm himself with a knife.
Deputies, detectives, crisis negotiators, and mental health experts tried to negotiate with the man for hours before he got out of the home, officials said.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
It was not clear if the man will face any charges.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
