Hobe Sound man on drugs barricaded for hours inside home surrenders to deputies

February 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 8:10 PM

A Hobe Sound man armed with a knife surrended to deputies after barricading himself for hours inside his home, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Monday evening at a mobile home on SE Eagle Avenue.

Deputies said the man was on drugs and threatened to harm himself with a knife.

Deputies, detectives, crisis negotiators, and mental health experts tried to negotiate with the man for hours before he got out of the home, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It was not clear if the man will face any charges.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

