Lion Country Safari hosting job fair for dozens of positions

Lion Country Safari is hosting a big job fair for those looking to get back in the workforce.
The event is taking placebo Tuesday at the pavilion from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
The adventure park is looking to hire about 40 new full time employees. Job positions include house keeping, retail landscapers' entertainment and guest services.
Most are entry level, full time, and come with benefits including health care insurance and paid time off.
The adventure park’s food and beverage vender, SSA also has about 50 part-time jobs available.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success.
