Martin County COVID-19 vaccine shipments impacted by winter storms

Martin County officials said Tuesday that shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are delayed because of winter storms around the country. But at this point, no vaccination appointments have to be canceled or rescheduled.
Carol Ann Vitani, the health officer for Marin County, said all first and second dose appointments will go on as scheduled.
However, some community outreach events in underserved areas, including those with the NAACP and House of Hope, have to be rescheduled.
This comes after Publix announced it's canceling its Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine appointment window due to lack of supply because of the widespread winter storms stretching from Idaho to Texas to Pennsylvania. The next scheduled appointment window at Publix will be Friday at 7 a.m.
According to Vitani, 24,769 Martin County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is also working to transition its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination operation in Stuart to a walk-up site at the Treasure Coast Mall.
Vitani said the mall location will be by appointment only, and officials are hoping to have it up and running by the beginning of March.
