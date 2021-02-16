New golf park planned in West Palm Beach

A meeting is scheduled Wednesday to update the public about the future of a public golf project in West Palm Beach.
The city will hold a Zoom meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the city's Municipal Golf Course located off Forest Hill Boulevard.
Commissioner Christina Lambert said since their last update a group of local business and golf leaders established the West Palm Golf Community Trust to rebuild the former golf course.
Lambert said the group's design will feature an 18-hole Gil Hanse-designed course, a nine-hole par-three course, a practice facility and a putting course.
Mayor Keith James is expected to welcome the president of the community trust, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, to provide the public with an update on the project.
Facilities at the course fell into disrepair, forcing the historic golf course to close in 2018.
