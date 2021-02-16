PBSO seeks to identify pedestrian killed in crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a man that died in a traffic crash on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
At approximately 9:25 p.m. the man was crossing Southern Boulevard in the 14500 block and stepped into the path of a car.
The driver attempted to brake but was unable to stop before striking the man. The driver remained at the scene and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
If you can identify this man, please contact Investigator Schneider at schneiderj@pbso.org, call 561-681-4535 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
