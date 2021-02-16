Pedestrian struck and killed in West Palm Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday near the intersection of S. Military Trail and Edward Road in West Palm Beach.
At approximately 3:01 p.m. a man was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla northbound on S. Military Trail in the center lane.
Santos Arnulfo Morales, 47, crossed the roadway on foot from the median in an area where there was no crosswalk.
The driver of the Toyota swerved to avoid a collision, but Morales darted into the pathway of the car.
Morales was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.
