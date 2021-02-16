Police investigate bank robbery in Port St. Lucie

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Port St. Lucie.
The department tweeted that the robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a Bank of America located at 9110 US Highway 1.
The robber was described as a 6 feet tall white man wearing a black shirt over his head with a black mask and black hat.
Police said they believe the man left the area in a white Chevy Suburban.
He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt during the incident.
