Police investigate bank robbery in Port St. Lucie
February 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 3:06 PM

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Port St. Lucie.

The department tweeted that the robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a Bank of America located at 9110 US Highway 1.

The robber was described as a 6 feet tall white man wearing a black shirt over his head with a black mask and black hat.

Police said they believe the man left the area in a white Chevy Suburban.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

