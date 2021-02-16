Publix cancels Wednesday's COVID-19 vaccine appointment window

The state of Florida is not escaping the impact of winter weather blanketing so much of the U.S.
The storms stretching from Idaho to Texas to Pennsylvania have delayed vaccine shipments heading to Florida.
Publix has canceled its Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine appointment window due to lack of supply. The next scheduled appointment window will now be Friday morning at 7 a.m.
Publix said appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are not impacted by this change.
"We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday's scheduling event," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said Tuesday. "Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling."
