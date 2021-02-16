Semi crash causes heavy delays on Turnpike SB in Martin Co.

There are heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Martin County Monday evening after a semi crashed and landed on its side.
The Florida Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. north of Jupiter and the Indiantown Road exit.
Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer lying on the road and blocking all lanes.
The wreck closed all southbound lanes for more than an hour, but just before 7 p.m. one left lane was reopened.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
Martin County Fire Rescue tweeted that one person was taken to a local health care facility.
