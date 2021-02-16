Semi driver suffers minor injuries after Turnpike crash

There were heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Martin County on Monday evening after a semi crashed and landed on its side.
The Florida Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. north of Jupiter and the Indiantown Road exit.
Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer lying on the road and blocking all lanes.
The wreck closed all southbound lanes for more than an hour, but just before 7 p.m. one left lane was reopened.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi driver had minor injuries and was transported to Jupiter Hospital.
Traffic was diverted off exit 133 in Stuart until the tractor-trailer was flipped. All lanes reopened at 8:40 p.m.
