St. Lucie County holds second dose vaccination clinic

Almost 5,000 people will be added to the list of those fully vaccinated in St. Lucie County by the end of Wednesday.
The county is operating a second dose vaccination clinic at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce that started on Feb. 15 and will continue until the 17th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is only for people who received their first dose of the vaccine also at the Fenn Center from Jan. 25-27. You should arrive at the time listed on your CDC vaccination card. Leaders say you need to bring your eventbrite ticket with you as well as photo ID.
County health leaders say there will be enough doses for everyone so there is no need to arrive early. They have 4500 to 5000 doses to administer through the three-day event.
So far, about 36,000 people have been vaccinated in St. Lucie County with almost 16,000 of them receiving both doses.
Large scale efforts continue in Indian River County as well. The Department of Health in Indian River County will administer 1,900 COVID-19 first dose vaccine appointments across five vaccination clinics this week. The county sent appointment notifications to those 65 and older and health care workers who registered with the county's new waitlist system. 200 appointments are scheduled for today.
