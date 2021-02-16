State's deaths rise by 220, total residents' toll passes 29,000; cases increase 6,297 vs. 3,615 day before

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 220, compared with 155 the day before, with the total residents' toll passing 29,000, which was seven days after surpassing 29,000 as cases increased by 6,297 after 3,615 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Florida and California were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Monday with the total increase, 989, the first time since the rise was under four digits, 898 on Nov. 29. Cases were 53,883, the lowest since 52,107 Oct. 13.
Florida's state reports, which include positivity rates, hadn't been released yet. Tests reported from labs Saturday were 66,165, the lowest since 62,341 Dec. 28, one day after 99,311 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.83 percent one day after 6.98, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.44 percent one day after 6.72, after 5.42 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.83 Feb. 3 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.36 one day after 9.5, as well as 7.10 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 347 days, the death toll has reached 29,154 for an average of 84 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 29,659 which rose by 5 to 505.
Florida's cases reached 1,8337,285, including 115,145 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Thursday cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
Florida passed 28,000 deaths of residents last Tuesday, taking six days to climb more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday they rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Tuesday's increase of 233 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 6 to 2,355 after 27 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 5,207 and Broward is third at 2,275 with 9 more.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 523, Martin stayed at 269 and Indian River was still 252. Okeechobee remained at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,418 (16 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,384 (12 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,077 (20 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,054 (15 increase), No. 8 Duval 1,047 (3 increase) and No. 9 Lee 861 (6 increase).
With a net increase of 38 deaths in South Florida of the 220 state total, which is 17.3 percent, there are 10,950, which is 37.67 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,106, an average of 158 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,226 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 78 over seven days for 3.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.7 percent with the world at 3.4 percent.
The number of new cases were 6,705, which is different than the 6,297 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's increase of 3,615 was the fewest since 2,331 Oct. 31. One Monday ago, they rose by 5,737 and the previous Monday it was 5,730.
Until Monday, the last time cases were under 5,000 was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the last time under 4,000.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 21.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,336 compared with 529 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 345 one day after 333 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 753, St. Lucie 111, Martin 136, Indian River 62 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 395,828 and Broward is second at 186,063, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 46,542 for an average of 6,649 at 2.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 53,103 for an average of 7,586. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 352 days ago, is 5,220 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 12th at 33.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 55.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 191 Jan. 18.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 306 compared with 110 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 4,646 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 30. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,575,446 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates through Monday's reports:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 5.88 percent (day ago 7.32, two-week high 7.93 Feb. 3, two-week low 6.2 Feb. 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 7.41 percent (day ago 6.69, two-week low 5.92 Feb. 4, two-week high 9.18 Feb. 3).
St. Lucie: 9.63 percent (day ago 10.09, two-week high 13.77 Feb. 3, two-week low 7.15 Feb. 5). Martin 5.12 percent (day ago 5.84, two-week low of 3.07 Feb. 4, two-week high 9.64 Feb. 1). Indian River 7.83 percent (day ago 7.73, two-week high 8.74 three days ago, two-week low 5.63 four days ago). Okeechobee two week high of 12.44 percent on 49 negative tests (day ago 12.5 on 77 negative tests, two-week low of 4.83 on 138 negative tests five days ago).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,358 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,507, world 311.1. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,374 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,533. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change in data through Monday. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 149 (1 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,217 (50 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,957 cases (85 increase), 494 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 107,719 cases (302 increase), 471 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,285,099 of the 1,797,728 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,703 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,522,095 cases. Fatalities 4,773 (22 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,688 (93 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,036 (28 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,522 (35 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,952 (47 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,587 (16 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,750 (50 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,029 (14 increase), Stuart 4,710 (5 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 860 (no change) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 76,525 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 74,884. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,926 (15 increase). Martin 676 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,368 (4 increase), Indian River 631 (3 increase), Okeechobee 361 (increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,113, are residents and staff of long-term care (28 increase) in data through Monday. Palm Beach County is in first place with 982increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 970 (no change).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 486,325 Monday (989, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 5,443 increase but 2,500 of those deaths were reported by Ohio in an audit of all deaths from October). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 21,251 (4.6 percent). Seven days ago: 1,599.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 47,043 (U.S.-high 200 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 45,955 (71 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,593 (66 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,119 (23 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 14 increase, No. 7 Illinois 41, No. 8 Ohio 48, No. 9 Michigan 8, No. 10 Georgia 33.
Also with at least 50: No.21 Connecticut 66 (three days). Also, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data Sunday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,334.
Cases
Total 27,692,967 Monday, increase 53,883, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 89,581. Six states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,406,365 (U.S. high 6,487 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,563,949 (6,487, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,536,134 (6,365 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,163,74 (1,420 increase, record 15,415).
No others at least 3,000.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,418,360 (6,640 increase Monday, lowest since 6,233 Nov. 8, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 14.4 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 77,573 (3.3 percent). Seven days ago: 8,447.
Cases: `109,978,662 (264,883, lowest since 261,221 Oct. 4, record 845,693 Jan. 8, seven days ago 324,147).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 239,895 (601 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,866,710 (32,197 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 174,657 (450increase,, record 1,803). Cases 1,995,892 (3,098 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,732 (90 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,916,589 (11,649 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 2,681 new deaths, 82,474 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 117,396 (230 increase, record 1,725). Cases 9,765 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 93,835 (258 increase, record 993). Cases 7,351 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 82,226(412increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,376 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 80,520 (394 increase, record 635). Cases 4,086,090 (14,207 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 65,566 (383 increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,170 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 65,449(234, record 996). Cases 11,942, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 40,832 (25 increase, record 674). Cases 2,543 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 48,094 deaths (195 increase, record 839. Cases 1,102 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,311 (18 increase, record 257). Cases 1,139 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,055 (72 increase, record 120 Wednesday). Cases: 965 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 16 increase Tuesday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,534 (7 increase Tuesday). Cases: 456 increase, record 1,241.
