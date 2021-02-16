Winter storm impacting the delivery of COVID -19 vaccine

The state of Florida is not escaping the impact of winter weather blanketing so much of the United State.
The Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that vaccine shipments heading to our state will be impacted by mother nature.
According to the paper the Director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz, said the state has been alerted the massive weather system will delay Monday and Tuesday's vaccine shipments.
We have reached out to the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management for confirmation.
Right now, it's not clear how many doses in Florida would be impacted.
Florida is not the only one left in a pickle.
Texas is due to receive more than 400-thousand vaccine doses this week but it's now not expecting any deliveries until at least Wednesday.
Power outages are also creating serious concerns in that state.
In the Houston area, health officials scrambled to get 8,400 doses to people after a power outage put the Moderna vaccine in danger of spoiling.
Once the word got out, hundreds of people lined up in freezing temperatures for a chance to get a vaccine at Rice University.
"I literally dropped everything and got everything on and sprinted here, and apparently everyone else had the same thought as me," a Rice University student said.
Palm Beach International Airport is also seeing some of the impacts from the winter alerts. While most arrival and departures have been on time, there have been multiple cancellations from Dallas- Fort Worth.
Scripps Only Content 2021