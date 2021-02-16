World’s tallest heart sculpture coming to Tradition in Port St. Lucie

A 100-foot sculpture of a heart is set to be installed at Tradition next year, according to a news release.
Acclaimed public artist JEFRË said the engaging public landmark is expected to be completed in time for a public dedication on Valentine’s Day 2022.
“Tradition is what is in your heart, I just want to show how big it can be,” said JEFRË who is known for his exuberant, large-scale installations around the world that aim to activate public spaces and bring people together through a shared experience and joy."
The artist’s international work was recently presented to the public with his first solo exhibition at Orlando Museum of Art.
“My goal is to create an iconic landmark for the city and people of Tradition, a postcard moment that brings people together,” added JEFRË.
The heart-shaped mirrored stainless steel sculpture named “HEART to HEART” will have a dynamic, gently twisting shape and rise above a circular water pool measuring 30 feet in diameter.
During the day, the sun above and water below will create reflections on the sculpture’s polished surface while at night, the installation will be dramatically illuminated by LED lights.
The landmark will be visible from Tradition’s main entrance near Interstate 95.
“JEFRË understands our vision for Tradition and how integral art is to life in our community," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy President of Southeast Florida Division. "When we saw his sculptures around the world, we knew that he would create an iconic, recognizable piece of art for our current and future residents and for visitors to travel to see. "
The sculptured will be commissioned by Mattamy Homes.
To learn more about the artist, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021