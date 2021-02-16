98-year-old leads Boca Raton JCC 'Ladies Room" through pandemic

A 98-year-old woman is helping Jewish women through the pandemic.
Trudy Berlin is often referred to as the "Oprah" of the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton. Berlin is the leader of a weekly ‘Ladies Room’ meeting.
“What goes on in the ladies room is just the womens' business,” Berlin said while laughing.
On Tuesday, dozens of women meet to discuss various topics. Berlin says the Ladies Room has been around for 20 years and was paused for a few weeks when the pandemic started. The ladies now meet over Zoom.
“It is like a sparkle in the darkness,” said Berlin as she describes how important the meetings are to everyone.
Berlin will bring notes and ideas for discussion topics. The meeting on Tuesday was about the impacts of the pandemic, aging, and living with humor and kindness.
“I am trying to live in the moment,” adds one woman when the discussion opens.
“I haven’t seen my family for a year and a half, and I haven’t seen children or grandchildren,” adds another when talking about the pandemic.
Berlin leads the group through the topics with words of wisdom and advice. Her nickname "Oprah" is one she takes as a compliment. “I watched Oprah, I was one of her fans,” she said.
The JCC will have over 50 women join the weekly meetings, and Berlin said they are a way for them to talk about anything and everything during a time when human connection is important.
