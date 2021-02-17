Amber Alert canceled in Florida after girl found safe

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 1-year-old girl has been canceled, and the child is safe.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day they were searching for a stolen vehicle that had a 1-year-old girl inside, prompting the Amber Alert.
The sheriff's office said a 2018 silver Volkswagen SUV, was stolen from the driveway of a home just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico, Florida.
Chronister said the baby's mom went inside the house just for a second and left the car running because he didn't want to wake up the child.
It took less than a minute for the suspect to take advantage and jump inside that running vehicle and stole the car with the baby in the car, Chronister said.
FDLE tweeted just before 6 p.m. that the child, Tinnley Sage West, was found safe.
"I couldn't be happier or more grateful to stand in front of all of you right now and tell you we just recovered the car with Tinnley West inside and unharmed," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Mom is on her way now, anxiously awaiting, to take custody of her young baby."
Deputies found the vehicle abandoned at St. Anthony's Methodist Church in nearby Brandon, Florida.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released a video of a man who was walking in the area who they believe is responsible for the incident.
Deputies are urging the man to turn himself in.
