Boost your interview skills with free weekly workshop

CareerSource Research Coast is making sure your job readiness skills are as sharp as possible with its free weekly online workshops.
The Application and Resume Success workshop is offered every Monday and Wednesday.
In addition to an introduction to the importance of a well-written resume, this workshop discusses factors associated with completion of effective applications and cover letters.
The workshop examines the purpose and structure of a resume which should be targeted to the specific job available.
“Employers are looking directly and specifically what you can do for them,” said Dale Shepperson, Regional Training and Development Manager for CareerSource Research Coast.
Every Thursday, job seekers can learn about questions an employer may ask during the ‘Interview Preparation’ workshop.
The training session covers how candidates can prepare for an interview and find confidence when answering common or difficult questions.
“The more your resume is targeted to the specific opportunity you’re after, the better off you are,” said Shepperson. “One of the biggest mistakes a lot of people make in an interview is that they don’t ask any questions when given the opportunity.”
Global staffing firm, Robert Half, encourages job seekers to be prepared for unique challenges that one may encounter during a virtual job interview.
“I think that is something we’ll see months to come even as people come back into the businesses,” said Brenda Arce of Robert Half International. “Test out your technology. You want to make sure that if you have to download any apps, you do that beforehand.”
Candidates should also treat a virtual job interview as if the meeting were in-person.
Recruiters recommend maintaining strong eye contact while speaking and wearing professional attire during the experience.
It’s also important to check the background before you hop on the virtual conference call to ensure your space is clutter-free.
“Practice joining the links with your friends and family members so you can make sure you’re in the right spot and that your wi-fi and everything is OK,” said Arce.
For more information about CareerSource Research Coast and the free online workshops, click here.
