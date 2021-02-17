Demolition crews remove helipad from Mar-a-Lago

Demolition crews were spotted Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago removing the helipad constructed during Donald Trump's presidency.
The 40- to 50-foot-wide helipad was built in 2017 and only used sparingly during Trump's four-year term in office.
WPTV's cameras saw an excavator being used to remove the helipad Tuesday.
Trump's exemption from Palm Beach's helicopter-free zone rule was revoked when he left office.
Palm Beach made an exemption for Trump while he was president on the condition that the helipad only be used for presidential business and be removed after his term in office ended.
Scripps Only Content 2021