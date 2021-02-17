DeSantis: Florida's Moderna vaccine shipment 'still yet to come'

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida's supply of the COVID-19 vaccine has been impacted by the winter weather throughout much of the country, leaving the state without its entire allocation of the Moderna vaccine.
DeSantis provided an update on the state's supply during a news conference Wednesday morning at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch near Sarasota.
We did get the vast, vast majority of our Pfizer shipment this week," DeSantis said. "We've received about 136,000 doses. We've got about 9,000 doses that are left."
DeSantis said he believes the remaining shipment will arrive by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
"So that's not that disruptive," he said.
The outlook for the Moderna vaccine, however, is a different story.
"That entire shipment is still yet to come," DeSantis said.
The governor said he's hopeful that supply, which typically arrives by Tuesday or Wednesday, will get to Florida by Thursday or Friday.
He preached patience for Florida's senior residents still waiting to get vaccinated.
"Just have patience on it," DeSantis said. "There's nothing we can do with the weather in other states."
