Doctor urges smokers to get lung cancer screening

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday after complications from lung cancer.
Dr. Erik Sylvin, a thoracic surgeon at JFK Medical Center, said lung cancer is at the top of the list of deadly cancers.
"It kills more patients men and women than the three next common cancers combined. Those three cancers are prostate, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer," Sylvin said.
Sylvin said members of the public who are concerned about lung cancer should ask for a screening.
"If you are a smoker or were a smoker, even if you quit within the last several years or last 15 years, you probably meet the criteria to get a lung screening," he said.
Getting early screenings can be key to saving lives.
"When you see your primary care physician for your annual check-up, regular check-up is to inquire, especially again if you have a smoking history. Do I qualify for a lung screening CAT scan? By doing that, we are able to actually decrease mortality in lung cancer by about 20 to 25 percent."
