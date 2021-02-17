Happy Gilmore challenges Shooter McGavin in Boca Raton

Happy Gilmore hasn't lost his slapshot swing.
Adam Sandler, who portrayed the titular character in the 1996 golf comedy, was out in full swing Monday for the movie's 25th anniversary.
The 54-year-old actor, who owns a home in Boca Raton, shared a video on his Twitter page in which he teases the return of his hot-headed, foul-mouthed, ex-hockey-player-turned-golfer.
"It's been 25 years since I've done this," Sandler teased in the video. "Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you."
Then Sandler let her rip, boasting of his "smash" performance.
"You're dead, Shooter," Sandler said into the camera, laughing.
It was obvious by the background that Sandler recreated his character's signature swing at the Boca Raton Resort & Club.
McGavin accepted the challenge. That is, actor Christopher McDonald, who recorded a response that wound up on McGavin's Twitter page. (No, that's no joke. The fictional character joins such fabled Twitter handles as Burt Reynold's mustache.)
"Nice drive, Gilmore," McDonald said. "Twenty-five years, huh? Let's see if it's, uh, Shooter's tour."
Then he touted the "short game" before knocking a golf ball into a glass on the floor.
"Money," McDonald said. "Shooter still got it!"
Even "Happy Gilmore" co-star Ben Stiller got in on the fun, replying to Sandler's post and harkening back to his nefarious nursing home caretaker's character.
"That's a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore," he wrote. "Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her 'golden years.'"
