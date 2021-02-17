Jupiter Farms Girl Scout gets innovative with cookie sales

Thursday is the big day - it's the first official day the Girl Scouts start selling their tasty cookies.
While you still might run into the troops at Publix and Walmart locations, other scouts like Charley Jankosky are getting creative selling in the digital space due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm selling Girl Scout cookies. My favorite is S'mores what's yours?" said Charley in a video texted to one of her relatives.
Rebecca Jankosky said, "Well, it's her first year... We aren't doing booths."
Instead, the family is getting imaginative, "We would have her make videos and we would text them to our friends and family," Rebecca said.
"[All the Girl Scouts have] done some really amazing things to figure out how to sell cookies and how that supports their troop," said Melinda Glassco, a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts.
Charley's troop is raising money to donate to Busch Wildlife Center and to go camping.
Her mom is getting in on the action too by selling cookies to regulars at her part-time bartending at Jumby Bay in Jupiter.
“Everybody loves Girl Scout cookies so they said, 'Yes,'" said Rebecca.
The family says door-to-door sales are difficult to do in rural Jupiter Farms. But grandpa is helping. For every 'A' Charley gets on her assignments he is donating one box to the military.
Cookies for the Military
If you want to donate cookies to the military you can use your phone's camera to scan this QR code.
"They get a taste of home that they are really longing for when they are so far away,” said Glassco.
Girl Scout cookies officially go on sale this Thursday morning. But Charley's sales tactics have her preorders at over 300.
Buy Cookies Online
If you don't know a Girl Scout you can use the camera feature of your phone to buy cookies by scanning this QR code.
The Girl Scouts are proud of Charley. "That is really awesome," said Glassco.
And since most of her family and friends live in Pittsburgh, Charley sells to her audience by ending her videos with, "Go Steelers!!!"
