Maria Alvarado: Police searching for missing Lake Worth High School student

Police are searching for a 15-year-old Lake Worth High School student who they say went missing almost a month ago.
According to Palm Beach County School District police, Maria Alvarado was last seen on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at school.
Alvarado was wearing a pink sweater and blue jeans.
She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair.
Officials said Alvarado is last known to be in the area of Flagler Boulevard and Clematis Street. She is also known to frequent Lake Worth Beach and West Palm Beach areas.
Anyone with information about Maria Alvarado's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at 561-434-8700.
