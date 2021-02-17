New charter high school to open in Port St. Lucie as population grows

A new high school is under construction in St. Lucie County boasting a state-of-the art design inside each classroom.
Tradition Preparatory High School is expected to open this August for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school will initially serve high school freshmen and sophomores, with plans to add a grade each year.
“Eventually it'll be 1,200 students. This first year, starting in August, our goal is to have 600 students between ninth and tenth grade,” said Teresa Brown, principal of Tradition Preparatory High School. “Then we'll add a grade level every year after that.”
Students at Tradition Prep will have access to a balanced high school experience with challenging academics and opportunities to earn over 40 college credits as well as an opportunity to participate in competitive sports programs, the performing arts, and other extracurricular activities.
“St. Lucie County and this area needs a high school to support the growth because it's just boomed in the last few years,” said Brown. “We need to produce the workforce for the future.”
The curriculum will have a strong focus on preparing students for a future career in the health and science industries.
“We're very focused on the health sciences,” said Brown. “Health science is going to be our foundation. We will be working with medical facilities in the healthcare industry like Cleveland Clinic and biotech companies so we can produce their workforce.”
Mattamy Homes is underwriting part of the cost for the WISH program, which stands for Wellness, Innovation, Science and Health. As master developer of Tradition, the company is helping to create state-of-the-art labs, supporting the school by designing its lobby and labs to give it a “Google HQ” look, and creating opportunities to connect the school with healthcare and innovative enterprises in the community.
“WISH will be at the center of our curriculum, which will include advanced placement courses and an international diploma, said Brown. “Our emphasis on preparation for higher education and our modern facilities will make our graduates more competitive college applicants and better prepared for rewarding careers.”
The high school is part of the Charter Schools USA family of schools and is governed by Renaissance Charter School, Inc., which has been operating a network of the highest-performing charter schools in Florida for over a decade including the State of Florida’s first National Blue Ribbon Charter School. Renaissance Charter School at Tradition serves grades K-8.
Classes begin in August. For more information, visit traditionprep.org.
