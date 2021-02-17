No COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Publix on Wednesday

No COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked on Publix website’s Wednesday because the company had to limit appointments this week due to severe weather across the country that's causing delays in vaccine shipments.
So far, people who have had COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix have not reported any delays or issues in getting the vaccine.
Publix said appointments for Thursday will not be impacted either, but Florida's governor said if they are, be patient.
Anna Portuondo felt like she got her COVID-19 vaccine at Publix just in the nick of time.
"I feel very fortunate and I'm very grateful because of the weather and everything that's going on there’s a possibility that vaccines going in are going to be delayed," Portuondo said. "That would have pushed back my appointment for I don’t know how long."
Snow storms and freezing rain are causing a mess on the roads and holding up thousands of COVID-19 vaccines from getting to Florida.
"If you have an appointment like at a Publix for Thursday and they have to delay you, that’s almost assuredly why," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "So just have patience on it. There’s nothing we can do with the weather in other states."
Right now, Publix has not announced any potential impacts to appointments on Thursday. What was impacted by the limited supply of vaccines this week was the availability of appointment times.
"Due to the weather, that's what they said nothing we can do about it. We just have to wait," said Silvia Permenter
Permenter logs onto the Publix appointment site every week and was disappointed the site was not up Wednesday. But she plans to try again Friday.
Portuondo said appointments Wednesday at the store seemed to run smoothly.
"I was in that store for a total of 20 to 25 minutes," Portuondo said.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021