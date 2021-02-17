Palm Beach County natives commit to play in Honda Classic

Palm Beach County's championship golfers will look to add to their trophy cases without having to go far from home.
Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka have committed to play in next month's Honda Classic at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.
The Palm Beach County residents are the two most recent winners on the PGA Tour. Koepka won the Phoenix Open earlier this month, while Berger won last weekend's Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Berger and Koepka grew up in Palm Beach County and went on to be teammates in college at Florida State University.
They are both ranked among the world's top 15 golfers. Koepka is currently ranked No. 12, while Berger is just three spots behind at No. 15.
