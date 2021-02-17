Palm Beach resident Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who broadcasted from his home studio in Palm Beach, has died of complications from lung cancer. He was 70 years old.
His wife made the announcement Wednesday on Limbaugh's radio show.
"Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said, according to Fox News. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."
Limbaugh had been absent from his show for the last two weeks while he was undergoing treatment.
He was first diagnosed with cancer in January 2020.
In October, Limbaugh told listeners of his show that there had been "some progression" in his cancer diagnosis. He said it's "not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."
Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during his State of the Union Address last year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
