Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training

Wednesday begins a new type of spring training season, as pitchers and catchers are able to begin reporting. At the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, both the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report today with workouts beginning Thursday. Full team workouts will start next week.
There are many changes this season because of COVID-19. Those workouts will be closed to the public this season, which traditionally served as an opportunity for fans to get up close to the players. Fans will be allowed to attend games.
At the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, single game tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold in pods, meaning you will sit with the people you purchase tickets with. Those pods range from one to six seats together. Ballpark General Manger Matt Slatus says, "each pod is at minimum 6 feet away from any other pod in the building so we are keeping our fans safe. All of our staff will be in KN95 masks throughout the games and fans are required to wear their masks at all times throughout the ballpark unless they are in their seats eating and drinking."
The stands will be filled at just under 19% capacity, Slatus says, with about 1500 tickets for sale per game. The stadium normally seats about 8,000 fans. He says, "while spring training may look and feel a little different this year, at the end of the day you're still watching clubs that have won World Series championships in the last 5 years, we're marching toward Opening Day to get everybody ready and give the Astros and Nationals the best opportunity to win a title again in 2021."
The schedule will look different this year, too. "It goes right back to health and safety being on the forefront of everything we are doing so Major League Baseball has essentially built two pods for the teams themselves, we have a west coast pod with teams in Tampa and Sarasota and we've got an east coast pod," Slatus says. In total, the Astros and Nationals will host 24 games at the ballpark against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins which hold spring training in Jupiter, and the New York Mets which do spring training in Port St. Lucie.
Slatus says this season feels like a new beginning for America's favorite passtime. "The grass is green, the hotdogs are fresh and tickets are going to be on sale this Saturday. And think about where you were last March," he says.
There are many safety enhancements at the ballpark as well, including touchless sinks and toliets, no cash accepted, more. "We want this to be a seemless, touchless experience. We've added over 50 sanitizating stations to the ballpark, we've got a clean team that will go through and santize hard surfaces throughout the game, Slatus says.
COVID-19 testing will continue at the ballpark during spring training, however the testing location has moved to the southern part of the property where it began initially.
