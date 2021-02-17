Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training

At the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, single game tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold in pods, meaning you will sit with the people you purchase tickets with. Those pods range from one to six seats together. Ballpark General Manger Matt Slatus says, "each pod is at minimum 6 feet away from any other pod in the building so we are keeping our fans safe. All of our staff will be in KN95 masks throughout the games and fans are required to wear their masks at all times throughout the ballpark unless they are in their seats eating and drinking."