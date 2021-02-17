Port St. Lucie bank robbery suspect arrested day after theft

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they have arrested a suspect in connection with a Tuesday bank robbery.
The Bank of America located at 9110 S US Highway 1 was robbed at about 12:30 p.m.
Sgt. Keith Boham said the suspect handed the bank teller a note and demanded money from her. The thief escaped with an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a white Chevrolet SUV.
Investigators processed the scene and located a palm print where the robber was standing when he took the money.
Police said they later responded to a TD Bank at 8000 S US Highway 1 in reference to a suspicious person.
Officers said they learned a man matching the description of the robber was in their bank, carrying an empty bag, a few minutes before the Bank of America was robbed.
Boham said a teller at the TD Bank confronted the man, who said he was there to open an account, but he didn't have identification. The man then left and presumably went to the Bank of America, according to police.
Investigators were able to match the palm print found at the Bank of America to 42-year-old Eric Charles Limberis.
Detectives drove to his residence Wednesday morning and said they witnessed a man covering a white SUV with a tarp.
Police said Limberis later got into an Uber, which they pulled over a short time later and detained him. Limberis was taken in for questioning, and detectives said he confessed to the bank robbery.
