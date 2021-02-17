State's deaths increase by 157 one day after 220; cases rise by 7,342 vs. 6,297

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 157, compared with a U.S.-high 220 day before, as cases increased by 7,342 after 6,297 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Florida, Georgia and New York were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday as the U.S. rose by 1,756, one day after 941, the first time since it was under four digits, 898 on Nov. 29. Cases were 62,398, one day after 53,944, the lowest since 52,107 Oct. 13.
Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 134,136, one day after 124,648 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.42 percent one day after 6.61, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.71 percent one day after 5.42, as well as 5.42 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 3 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.42 one day after 8.66, as well as 7.11 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 348 days, the death toll has reached 29,311, an average of 84 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 29,824 which rose by 8 to 513.
Florida's cases reached 1,844,627, including 115,794 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Thursday cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday they rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Wednesday's increase was 160.
Last Tuesday's increase of 233 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 7 to 2,362 after 6 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 5,229 and Broward is third at 2,83 with 8 more.
On the Treasure Coast area, there was no incease: St. Lucie at 523, Martin at 269, Indian River at 252 at Okeechobee at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,427 (9 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,385 (1 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,087 (10 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,062 (15 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,060 (6 increase) and No. 9 Lee 861 (no change).
With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 157 state total, which is 23.6 percent, there are 10,987 which is 37.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,103, an average of 158 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,189 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 68 over seven days for 3.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.2 percent with the world at 3.2 percent.
The number of new cases were 7,253, which is different than the 7,342 increase because of an update from previous days.
Last Wednesday infections rose by 7,537.
Monday's increase of 3,615 was the fewest since 2,331 Oct. 31. One Monday ago, they rose by 5,737 and the previous Monday it was 5,730.
Until Monday, the last time cases were under 5,000 was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the last time under 4,000.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,398. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 649 one day after 345 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 768, St. Lucie 100, Martin 42, Indian River 48 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 397,226 and Broward is second at 188,831, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 46,347 for an average of 6,621 at 2.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 53,661 for an average of 7,666. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 353 days ago, is 5,226 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 12th at 33.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 55.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 198 Jan. 18.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 300 compared with 306 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 4,463 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 183. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,666,077 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.32 percent (day ago 6.53, two-week high 7.93 Feb. 3, two-week low 6.21 Feb. 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.48 percent (day ago 6.65, two-week low 5.92 Feb. 4, two-week high 9.18 Feb. 3).
St. Lucie: 11.12 percent (day ago 9.04, two-week high 13.77 Feb. 3, two-week low 7.17 Feb. 5). Martin 6.58 percent (day ago 5.42, two-week low of 3.07 Feb. 4, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River 7.01 percent (day ago 5.83, two-week high 8.66 five days ago, two-week low 5.646 six days ago). Okeechobee 11.59 percent on 61 negative tests (day ago two-week low of 1.81 on 271 negative tests, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests two days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,365 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,514, world 312.5. New York, which represents 9.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,382 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,548. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 149 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,33 (57 increase)
Infant to 4: 35,371 cases (182 increase), 501 hospitalized at one time (5 increase). Ages 5-14: 109,222 cases (652 increase), 474 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,294,922 of the 1,811,078 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,720 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,533,737 cases. Fatalities 4,829 (21 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,771 (83 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,121(85 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,559 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,987 (35 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,606 (23 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,829 (79 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,056 (27 increase), Stuart 4,726 (16 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 863 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 76,825 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 75,162. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,950 (24 increase). Martin 679 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,375 (7 increase), Indian River 635 (4 increase), Okeechobee 364 (1 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,208, are residents and staff of long-term care (47 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 986 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 972 (1 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 488,081 Tuesday (1,756 increase, day ago 941, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 5,443 increase but 2,500 of those deaths were reported by Ohio in an audit of all deaths from October). Seven states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 15,263 (3.2 percent). Seven days ago: 3,032.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 47,107 (64 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 46,141 (141 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,645 (52 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,126 (7 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 31 increase, No. 7 Illinois 32, No. 8 Ohio 59, No. 9 Michigan 19, No. 10 Georgia 179.
Also with at least 50: No. 15 North Carolina 61 . Also, No. 11 Massachusetts 49, No. 12 Arizona 3. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 34 (three days).
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,344.
Cases
Total 27,756,244 Tuesday (increase 62,398 day ago 53,944, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 95,369. Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,412,057 (6,753 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,5672,297 (4,052, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,542,887 (U.S.-high 6,753 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,164,922 (1,348increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 12 New Jersey 3,144.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,428,456 (9,799 increase, day ago 6,700, lowest since 6,233 Nov. 8, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 18.2 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 74,330 (3.2 percent). Seven days ago: 13,197.
Cases: `110,025,543 (346,755increase, day ago 264,984, lowest since 261,221 Oct. 4, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 324,147).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 240,983 (1,088 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,921,981 (55,271 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 175,986 (1,329 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,004,575 (8,683 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,813 (81 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,925,710 (9,121increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 4,398 new deaths, 112,330 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 118,195 (799 increase, record 1,725). Cases 10,625 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 94,171 (336 increase, record 993). Cases 10,386 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 82,812 (410 increase, record 1,437). Cases 19,590 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 80,979 (459increase, record 635). Cases 4,099,323 (13,233 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 66,536 v(587increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,896 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 65,979 (530 increase, record 996). Cases 10,057, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 41,028 (196 increase, record 674). Cases 5,178 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 48,313 deaths (219 increase, record 839. Cases 1,210 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,397 (86 increase, record 257). Cases 4,653 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,157 (101 increase, record 120 Wednesday). Cases: 1,308 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Wednesday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,538 (4 increase Wednesday). Cases: 621 increase, record 1,241.
