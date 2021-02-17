Trump, Florida lawmakers react to Rush Limbaugh's death

February 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 3:45 PM

Following the death of legendary conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday, some of Florida's top Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts about his life and career.

Former President Donald Trump, who awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union Address last year, also released a statement.

Donald Trump's statement:

The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves. Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' statement

Casey and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. Born into a family of Missouri lawyers, Rush pursued what was, for a Limbaugh, the road less traveled: a career in radio.
Through hard work, the will to succeed and, yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in American history.
His skills behind the Golden EIB Microphone were matched only by his ability to connect with his listeners across the fruited plain – the hard-working, God-fearing and patriotic Americans who were and are the subject of derision and ridicule of legacy media.
Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked, liberal narratives. By providing a fresh, conservative perspective, Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media. Rush was not flash in the pan – he was the dominant force in radio for decades.
Rush is the GOAT – of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.
We don't know who will succeed Rush as America's anchorman, but we know that nobody will ever replace him.

Sen. Rick Scott

Rest In Peace, Rush Limbaugh. His legacy as a monumental figure in radio, iconic voice for conservatives and devoted advocate for the First Amendment will live on. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Sen. Marco Rubio

Rush Limbaugh was a trailblazer, a larger-than-life figure in American politics who transformed talk radio and helped define the conservative movement for more than three decades. Our prayers are with Rush's family, friends, and all those he helped throughout the years as they mourn his passing.

Florida Speaker of the House Rep. Chris Sprowls

Today, conservative America mourns the loss of talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh. My prayers go out to his family and his loved ones.

