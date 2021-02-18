Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street grand opening in Jupiter

Charlie & Joe's at Love Street has been quietly open for a few weeks now and locals who knew went. The destination is being billed as "The Heart of Jupiter" and has unobstructed views of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
Partners Joe Namath and Charlie Modica arrived on a boat named the Bystander, built in 1930, to cut the ribbon for Thursday's grand opening.
Inside the venue are four destinations which include a rooftop tapas bar, two restaurants and a seafood market featuring catches from just offshore.
Fishermen have unloaded their hauls at this location for more than 150 years and the duo said it was important to make sure they still had a dock to sell their fresh catches.
"The Native Americans [were] fishing here in the same area, so this is a very historic area and the commercial activity of the fishermen to me is very important," said Modica.
Boaters will be able to grab beer, sandwiches, salads, poke bowls and other supplies, all of which can be delivered to boats, picked up curbside or taken to-go.
Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath said he absolutely loves Jupiter for his Love Street project and wouldn't want it to be anywhere else.
"I love the blue skies as opposed to gray up north at this time of the year, especially. I started hating gray with the Oakland Raiders," laughed Namath.
The namesakes said Thursday they only asked for one design change at the project concerning a giant Wahoo on top of the Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse. The pair wanted it facing the people eating at the restaurant instead of facing the Jupiter Inlet.
The Four Destinations
Beacon
A high-end contemporary American grille that is chic but welcoming. The restaurant focuses on wood-fired Mediterranean cuisine and craft cocktails.
Topside at the Beacon
A rooftop bar with a tiki vibe elevated by tapas and the direct views of the Jupiter Lighthouse.
Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse
A laidback atmosphere with a raw bar, and over 20 local craft beers on tap. Their house beer is the Love Street Blonde Ale (ABV: 4.5% IBU: 21) from Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton.
