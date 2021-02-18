City of Boca Raton donates land for construction of new school

The City of Boca Raton donated 15 acres of publicly-owned land for the construction of a new school.
According to the School District of Palm Beach County, the property, located in the Countess de Hoernle Park, has been used as a "holding school' for both Verde Elementary and then Addison Mizner while their respective schools were being modernized.
Wednesday evening, the Palm Beach County School Board formally thanked the City of Boca Raton for the land donation.
The new school construction will begin as soon as Addison Mizner vacates the "holding school" at the end of this school year.
Construction is expected to take slightly more than one year, with an opening date of August 2022, the district said.
