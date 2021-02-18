Delray Beach commissioners to vote on proposed panhandling ordinance

Delray Beach commissioners are expected to vote on a proposed panhandling ordinance during a special meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. inside City Hall.
Two weeks ago, commissioners heard complaints and concerns from dozens of residents, business owners, resident and city employees. During the first reading of the proposal commissioners voted 4-1. It will undergo a second reading Thursday, when residents will also be allowed to comment on the issue.
According to Michael Kahn, the city's hired attorney who drafted the proposal, there were also reports of panhandlers defecting and urinating on sidewalks.
It's important to note, the proposed ordinance doesn't prohibit panhandling. Instead, it regulates and lays out certain restrictions.
If passed, panhandling wouldn't be allowed after dark or within 20 feet of a restaurant, public restroom, bus stop, ATM or any parking lot.
Kahn explained the ordinance does place a ban on aggressive on aggressive panhandling.
"Once a person refused, the panhandler continues to panhandle and there has been a lot of instances of that in Delray Beach that this ordinance would help mitigate," said Kahn.
If passed the ordinance could take effect immediately.
