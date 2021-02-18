DeSantis back in Tampa Bay area after vaccine remarks

One day after threatening to send shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to “counties that want it,” Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in the Tampa Bay area Thursday morning.
DeSantis announced the opening of a vaccination site at the Mainlands of Tamarac by the Gulf, a 65-and-older community in Pinellas Park.
"It'll be three days, 3,000 shots to seniors 65 and older, and it'll be the Moderna vaccine," DeSantis said.
The governor's controversial remarks came a day earlier during a news conference at a new COVID-19 vaccination site at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch near Sarasota.
The pop-up site, which will administer 3,000 doses to patients, is controversial because it's only open to residents living in two particular ZIP codes in Manatee County.
"If Manatee County doesn't like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it. And we're totally happy to do that," DeSantis said. "So anyone that is saying that, let us know. If you want us to send it to Sarasota next time, or Charlotte, or Pasco, or wherever, let us know. We're happy to do it."
