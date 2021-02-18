2 detectives, deputy taken to hospital in Martin County

Three employees of the Martin County Sheriff's Office were taken to the emergency room Wednesday following an investigation.
The sheriff's office tweeted that a detective, deputy and narcotics detective became ill during an investigation where a fatal overdose occurred.
The employees were taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin South.
The conditions of those affected have not been released.
The families of the law enforcement officers have been notified.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2021