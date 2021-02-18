Firefighters find body after extinguishing fire at commercial building in Fort Pierce

A body was found following a fire at a commercial building in Fort Pierce Wednesday, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
Fort Pierce police officers were flagged down at approximately 9:05 a.m. in reference to smoke coming from a local business, Fast Frank’s Cycle Concepts.
St. Lucie County Fire Department crews arrived at the scene, in the 800 block of S 3rd Street, and extinguished the fire.
Firefighters entered the building and found one person dead inside, officials said.
Officers are working to positively identify the body.
The investigation is ongoing.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
