How to help those affected by Texas’ winter storm emergency

The unprecedented winter storm in Texas has left millions of people without power and essentials for days. Grocery stores throughout the state look similar to the way South Florida stores look when we are preparing for and going through a hurricane.
WFLX Anchor Jay Cashmere is visiting family in Texas and shared photos of bare shelves.
Several national and local groups have mobilized to help people searching for warmth, food, water and clothing. Volunteers are on the ground, but there are also ways you can help from South Florida.
If you're in a position to give, here are some organizations to consider: The Salvation Army which is providing shelter and food to people throughout Texas.
The American Red Cross is running at least 35 warming centers with cots and blankets across the state.
In Austin, the Urban League has launched #LoveThyNeighborTX so you can get involved through social media. It's a campaign to raise money for hotel rooms, food, water and clothing.
Local groups such as "Free Lunch" are working to deliver home cooked meals, blankets and hand warmers to shelters in the city.
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency which will free up federal assistance but the need for so many people is immediate.
