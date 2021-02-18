No tickets will be available for ACC basketball tournaments

Florida State basketball fans hoping to see the Seminoles defend their Atlantic Coast Conference championship in person are sure to be disappointed.
The ACC announced Thursday that no public tickets will be available for the men's and women's conference basketball tournaments.
Admission to each game will be limited to family and guests of the participating teams because of coronavirus concerns.
No. 16 Florida State (12-3, 8-2 ACC) is coming off an 81-60 victory against No. 7 Virginia (15-4, 11-2). The Seminoles won the 2019-20 regular-season title and earned the top seed in last year's conference tournament, but it was canceled just before their first game was scheduled to tip off.
Both tournaments will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. The women's tournament is scheduled for March 3-7, while the men's tournament is slated for March 9-13.
Fans will still be able to watch the tournament on ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network.
