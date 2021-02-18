Palm Beach County expecting 'double shipment' of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Palm Beach County is expecting to receive a "double shipment" of the COVID-19 vaccine next week to make up for delays due to punishing winter storms around the country.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Palm Beach County Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney said the county didn't receive its allotment of 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
"The weather delay is preventing the employees to get to the factory to package and ship the Moderna supply," Blakeney said. "We have not received any definitive information on when the shipment will arrive."
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
Because of that delay, Blakeney said Palm Beach County is expecting to receive a "double shipment" next week, or two weeks worth of vaccines, which will be given to county-operated vaccination sites.
"We are currently planning for a double shipment of vaccines next week which will be spread throughout all of our county-fixed sites," Blakeney said. "And again, those will be appointment only."
Earlier on Thursday, Publix canceled its COVID-19 vaccine appointment window scheduled for Friday morning because of a supply shortage.
"This delay has not only impacted our county points of distribution, but have also impacted all of our local Publix pharmacies," Blakeney said.
Blakeney said anyone who has a first dose appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, or second dose appointment for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will not have to be rescheduled.
However, anyone with a first dose appointment for the Moderna vaccine will have to be rescheduled for a date after the next shipment arrives.
According to Mayor Dave Kerner, nearly 233,000 Palm Beach County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 81% who are 65 and older.
