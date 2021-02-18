Palm Beach County seniors cut from baseball team sparks outrage, push for investigation

It’s play ball for a group of Palm Beach County students. They’re back on their high school baseball team after some parents say the seniors were unfairly cut by their coach.
“We’d like answers,” Mark Hopwood said.
After two weeks of uncertainty, Hopwood said his child is one of seven seniors, reinstated on the Seminole Ridge varsity baseball team.
“For some unknown reason they decided to cut almost all the seniors,” he said.
Hopwood said 6 of the 7 seniors had played all three years at the school. After learning that head coach Trent Pendergast had cut the 7 seniors from the team, parents posted their frustrations to a private neighborhood Facebook group that garnered more than 500 comments.
“A lot of these kids had opportunities with colleges moving forward that now are all in jeopardy,” Hopwood said. “We took this to the principal and the county athletic director and truly got nowhere from there.”
After two weeks of complaints, the 7 seniors were reinstated to the team by the school’s principal before Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Hopwood said they still want answers as to why the students were initially cut from the team.
“Do I know why it happened, no I don’t,” he said. “Do I have my own personal opinions why it happened, yes I do,” said Hopwood.
At Wednesday night’s meeting parents showed up with signs, some reading “Pay 2 Play No More.”
A parent from the team sent WPTV an email that shows Coach Pendergast’s school email being used to invite a student to a summer training program not affiliated with the school district. The email reads “he will get great coaching and great exposure for colleges.” It goes on to say “ I can work with him to get him ready for varsity baseball.”
Read the entire email below:
WPTV requested to speak with Coach Pendergast about the situation. A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County School District declined but said they have reviewed the email and said it’s not a violation of policy and that no investigation on the situation by professional standards is being done at this time.
“I saw that he gave a fair opportunity for a lot of kids,” Donnie Frank said.
Frank said his son graduated from the program last year and went on to play baseball at Florida Atlantic University.
“In the four years, that I watched him coach, I never saw anything that was out of control or abusive,” he said.
School board member Marcia Andrews said she is pleased the 7 students are back on the team and said she is working with the principal to look at the root causes of what happened.
Scripps Only Content 2021