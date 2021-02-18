PBSO to hold forum on policing in Royal Palm Beach

Palm Beach County’s Criminal Justice Commission is hosting a forum next week on policing in the western communities.
The event is scheduled to take place Feb. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.
The forum is billed as an open dialogue of questions and answers with staff from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office related to Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee Groves, the Acreage and Westlake.
The event will be held in-person with a maximum of 100 attendees allowed at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.
Click here to register to attend.
The forum will also be broadcast live on local channel 20.
Others may participate virtually via Webex. Questions may also be asked in advance or the day of the broadcast. E-mail your questions to CJC-PublicForums@pbcgov.org.
