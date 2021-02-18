Publix cancels Friday's COVID-19 vaccine appointment window

For the second time this week, Publix is canceling its COVID-19 vaccine appointment window because of punishing winter storms around the country.
The next appointment window was supposed to open at 7 a.m. Friday, but a Publix spokesperson said that window is now on hold.
Maria Brous, Publix's director of communications, released this statement on Thursday afternoon:
Brous said Publix will announce future appointment windows when the company gets its vaccine allotment.
The grocery store chain was forced to cancel Wednesday's appointment window as well because of delays in receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Winter storms stretching from Texas to Pennsylvania have shut down roads, grounded airplanes, and snarled national delivery systems.
For the latest information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix, click here.
