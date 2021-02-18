State’s increased cases subside to 5,117 after 7,342, deaths up 163 vs.157

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,117, the second-smallest since three months ago and compared with 7,342 the day, before, as deaths increased by 163 after 157 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
Until Monday's increase of 3,615, the last time cases were under 5,000 was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the previous time under 4,000.
Florida was among seven states to post triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday as U.S. fatalities rose by 2,459. Cases were 70,188 Wednesday.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 93,578, one day after 133,991 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.4 percent one day after 6.4, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 7.49 Feb. 7 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.22 percent one day after 7.72, as well as 5.42 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.46 three days ago and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.04 one day after 8.42, as well as 7.11 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 10.47 Feb. 7 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 349 days, the death toll has reached 29,474 an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 29,990 which rose by 3 to 516.
Florida's cases reached 1,849,744, including 116,209 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
Seven days ago cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday they rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Thursday's increase was 174.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by21 to 2,383 after 7 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 13 to 5,242 and Broward is third at 2,797 with14 more.
On the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie remained at 523, Martin rose by 3 to 272, Indian River by 1 to 253 at Okeechobee at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,438 (11 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,397 12 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,094 (7 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,063 (1 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,060 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 859 (2 decrease in data revision).
With a net increase of 52 deaths in South Florida of the 163 state total, which is 31.9 percent, there are 11,034 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,092, an average of 156 and 3.8 percent, compared with 1,115 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 81 over seven days for 3.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.0 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.
The number of new cases were 5,073, which is different than the 5,117increase because of an update from previous days.
Last Thursday infections rose by 8,525.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 16.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 817 compared with 1,398 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 415 one day after 649 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 571, St. Lucie 89, Martin 29, Indian River 38 and Okeechobee `6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 398,043 and Broward is second at 187,432, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,939 for an average of 6,621 at 2.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 54,475 for an average of 7,782. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 354 days ago, is 5,225 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 10th at 30.4 with South Carolina No. 1 at 55.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 179 Jan. 22.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 299 compared with 300 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 4,368 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 95. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,769,797 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.01 percent (day ago 6.32, two-week high 7.58 Feb. 7, two-week low 6.24 Feb. 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.58 percent (day ago 6.61, two-week low 5.93 Feb. 4, two-week high 8.24 Feb. 7).
St. Lucie: 7.46 percent (day ago 11.22, two-week high 11.35 five days ago, two-week low 7.18 Feb. 5). Martin 6.03 percent (day ago 6.28, two-week low of 3.07 Feb. 4, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River 7.8 percent (day ago 7.02, two-week high 8.66 six days ago, two-week low 5.66 seven days ago). Okeechobee 11.76 percent on 120 negative tests (day ago 10.29 on 61 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 271 negative tests two days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests three days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,372 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,521 world 313.9. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,395 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,558. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 153 (4 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,335 (49 increase)
Infant to 4:35,478 cases (107 increase), 503 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 109,623 cases (401 increase), 477 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,298,554 of the 1,816,108 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,738 (18 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,538,057 cases. Fatalities 4,863 (24 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,927 (156 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,230 (109 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,655 (96 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,045 (58 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,647 (41 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,900 (71 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,082 (26 increase), Stuart 4,740 (14 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 865 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 77,124 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 5,454. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,965 (15 increase). Martin 681(2 increase), St. Lucie 1,383 (8 increase), Indian River 635 (no change), Okeechobee 364 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,252, are residents and staff of long-term care (44 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 992 (6 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 972 (no change).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 490,540 Wednesday (2,459 increase, two days ago 941, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Sixteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 14,440 (3.0 percent). Seven days ago: 3,282.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 47,507 (400 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 46,266 (125 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,717 (72 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,319 (193 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 92 increase, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Ohio 60, No. 9 Georgia 76, No. 10 Michigan 11.
Also with at least 50: No. 31 Kansas 115 (two days), No. 15 North Carolina 108, No. 17 Alabama 89, No. 12 Arizona 82, No. 16 Louisiana 66 (two days), No. 11 Massachusetts 55, No. 18 South Carolina 50. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 50.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,352.
Cases
Total 27,825,043 Wednesday (increase 70,188, two days ago 53,944, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 94,704. Nine states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,416,147 (4,090 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,571,063 (3,766, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,548,979 (6,092 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,166,717 (1,795 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 12 New Jersey 3,786, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,413, No. 6 Georgia 3,363, No. 9 North Carolina 3,1617.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,439,908 (11,383 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 22.3 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 71,645 (3.0 percent). Seven days ago: 14,160.
Cases: `110,423,757 (397,379 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 324,147).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 242,178 (1195 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,979,276 (57,295 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 177,061 (1,075 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,013,563 (8,988increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,913 (100 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,937,320 (11,610 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 4,181 new deaths, 142,032 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 118,933 (738 increase, record 1,725). Cases 12,718 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 94,540 (369 increase, record 993). Cases 102,074 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 83,122 (310 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,018 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 81,446 (467 increase, record 635). Cases 4,112,151 (12,828 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 67,074 (538 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,586 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 66,316 (337 increase, record 996). Cases 10,829 record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 41,308 (279 increase, record 674). Cases 8,694 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 48,478 deaths (165 increase, record 839. Cases 2,320 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,435 (38 increase, record 257). Cases 2,605 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,236 (79 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,447 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Thursday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,544 (6 increase Thursday). Cases: 621 increase, record 1,241.
