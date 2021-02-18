Veterinarian arrested for DUI after botching dog's surgery

Staff at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County told police that Dr. Sheehan behaved normally in the morning, but in the afternoon, appeared off balance for a second as they were sedating Maisie. About 15 minutes into the surgery, the witness said Dr. Sheehan called for an epi to stop the bleeding from the dog she was spaying. They noticed Dr. Sheehan mildly uncoordinated, dropping tools, and it seemed she was blinking very slow… slurring her words and appearing incoherent. Other staff told Dr. Sheehan to let them drive, but Dr. Sheehan was adamant about driving Maisie to the Veterinary Medical Center.