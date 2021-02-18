Veterinarian arrested for DUI after botching dog's surgery

A veterinarian for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run after investigators say she also botched a routine surgery to spay a dog.
The dog was euthanized as a result.
The dog’s owner now questions whether the veterinarian, Dr. Julia Sheehan, was also under the influence of a substance during the surgery or having a health emergency.
“I took her everywhere with me. She was just great. I adored her, she adored me,” said Cassandra Chan, owner of the 2-year-old St. Bernard and Poodle mix. “She was a wonderful dog. I have to say she was just so happy all the time,” Chan said.
Chan said she dropped ‘Maisie’ off at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County to be spayed the morning of Feb. 1.
“It never occurred to me that there would be a problem. They do hundreds of these,” Chan said.
Nearly 5 hours after dropping off Maisie, she got a call from a different emergency vet, the Veterinary Medical Center of St. Lucie County.
“I knew right away that there had been a huge mistake,” Chan said.
Chan learned, according to Port St. Lucie Police, that Dr. Sheehan told police she could not get Maisie to stop bleeding during surgery, so she raced Maisie to the Veterinary Medical Center for help.
According to a police report, emergency vet staff asked Dr. Sheehan what went wrong with the dog’s surgery. Sheehan, who was at her car, “stood up off the tailgate almost falling over, clearly under the influence of an unknown substance. She could barely speak but informed them that she tied off the right ovary and couldn’t stop the bleeding,” the report stated.
According to a witness statement from the staff at the Veterinary Medical Center, they struggled to get the dog out of the car, saying that its head was twisted, and its body was almost entirely under the driver’s seat, with its body still open from surgery. The dog was semi-conscious and had chewed on its tube. The witness said Dr. Sheehan at first did not speak and appeared panicked and "mentally vacant.”
After examining Maisie, the emergency vet reported to police that the dog’s uterus and ovaries were untouched, but the dog’s intestines had been damaged.
“The fact that she made such an egregious mistake and then couldn’t figure out what she’d done,” said Chan.
Police first responded to the Veterinary Medical Center because Dr. Sheehan’s vehicle was a suspect vehicle in two hit-and-runs along the route from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County to the Veterinary Medical Center.
She failed a field sobriety test, and according to the police report, refused a breath and urine test.
She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.
According to witness statements, Dr. Sheehan had been acting strange during the surgery.
Staff at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County told police that Dr. Sheehan behaved normally in the morning, but in the afternoon, appeared off balance for a second as they were sedating Maisie. About 15 minutes into the surgery, the witness said Dr. Sheehan called for an epi to stop the bleeding from the dog she was spaying. They noticed Dr. Sheehan mildly uncoordinated, dropping tools, and it seemed she was blinking very slow… slurring her words and appearing incoherent. Other staff told Dr. Sheehan to let them drive, but Dr. Sheehan was adamant about driving Maisie to the Veterinary Medical Center.
Witness statements also show Dr. Sheehan told staff that day she was feeling tired, and multiple staff members reported her seeming tired and puffy-eyed. She requested to cancel two other appointments she had but was going to finish the spay for Maisie since the dog was already sedated and she had begun the incision, according to witness statements.
“I honestly feel like this vet should lose her license,” Chan said.
Chan made the decision to have Maisie euthanized because of the long-term impacts she would face due to the damage to her intestines.
“I was expecting to have her at least another 10 years,” Chan said.
Court records show Sheehan was charged and sentenced in 2019 for DUI with a .24 BAC.
The Executive Director of the Humane Society of St. Lucie County said Dr. Sheehan has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
